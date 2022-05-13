#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

Tory MP who resigned after watching porn in House of Commons won't rule out running in by-election

Neil Parish is considering using his support in the farming community to stand as an independent candidate.

By Press Association Friday 13 May 2022, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 1,912 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5762839
Neil Parish
Neil Parish
Neil Parish

DISGRACED POLITICIAN NEIL Parish has not ruled out running against his old colleagues in the Tory party in the by-election triggered by his resignation for watching pornography in Parliament.

Parish, who is a farmer by trade, was forced out after admitting watching X-rated videos, first saying he accidentally viewed one when browsing for tractors, before later doing so deliberately in the Commons chamber.

In an interview with the Telegraph as he left Westminster, the 65-year-old said he could rely on his support in the farming community by running as an independent in the upcoming vote in Tiverton and Honiton.

“It is an option for me and one I could consider, the only thing that may well stop me is the fact that my local party, my local activists, my local councillors, all which are friends, I don’t know if I want to do that to them,” Parish told the Chopper’s Politics podcast.

“Some of the hierarchy of my own party I suppose I wouldn’t have the same problem in doing it. At the moment I’m taking soundings. I can raise the money, yeah, yeah.

“I don’t think I would have any problem in doing all that. I’ve got some quite powerful backers in the farming community.

“I don’t think I’m going there – but it is an option.”

‘Lick his wounds’

Parish acknowledged he had swelled the Conservatives’ majority in the Devonshire seat since he was elected in 2010, but said his immediate concerns lay elsewhere.

He said: “Neil Parish wants to go home and lick his wounds and also give time to let the shock of what I’ve done pass.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I’ll breed some more cattle, probably Herefords or Devons, my wife and I are talking about we’re great dog lovers so we might breed a few puppies.”

Parish, whose downfall was brought about by two women MPs reporting having seen him watching porn in the Commons, sought to defend his record amid allegations of misogyny in Westminster.

“One ridiculous point from me to get myself into this situation is if you ask people, you’ll find no friendlier and nicer MP,” the former chair of the the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Select Committee said.

“I never accosted women, I never suggested anything – I might have jokes with them, but that’s all.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie