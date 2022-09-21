Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Neptune and rings shine in photos from Webb space telescope

Nasa's Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to see Neptune in all its gaseous glory, during a 1989 flyby.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,637 Views 2 Comments
Three side-by-side images of Neptune
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

NASA HAS RELEASED new shots of Neptune, the solar system’s outermost planet, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The pictures, taken in July, show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.

Webb showed Jupiter at its best in a series of fresh photos released last month.

Launched less than a year ago, the telescope is spending most of its time peering much deeper into the universe.

Astronomers hope to see back to almost the beginning of time when the first stars and galaxies were forming.

Nasa’s Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to see Neptune in all its gaseous glory, during a 1989 flyby.

No other spacecraft have visited the icy, blue planet. So it has been three decades since astronomers last saw these rings with such detail and clarity, said the Space Science Institute’s Heidi Hammel, a planetary astronomer working with Webb.

science-webb Source: Press Association Images

Hammel tweeted that she wept when she saw the rings, yelling and making “my kids, my mom, even my cats look”.

Webb is the world’s biggest, most powerful telescope, operating one million miles from Earth. It rocketed into space last December.

The observatory is in good health, according to Nasa, except for one item.

Nasa reported this week that a mechanism on one of Webb’s instruments showed signs of increased friction late last month in one of four observing modes.

Observations are on hold in this one particular observing track, as a review board decides on a path forward.

