Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Netflix postpones release of Felicity Huffman movie amid college bribery scandal

She has agreed to plead guilty to using bribery to get their children into prestigious universities.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 6:44 PM
25 minutes ago 1,419 Views 2 Comments
Felicity Huffman arriving at federal court in Boston last week
Image: Charles Krupa via PA Images
Image: Charles Krupa via PA Images

NETFLIX OFFICIALS HAVE decided to move the release date of a film starring Felicity Huffman who yesterday agreed to plead guilty to using bribery to get their children into prestigious universities.

Huffman (56) best known for her role in the Desperate Housewives series, agreed to plead guilty to paying $15,000 (€13,317) to help her eldest daughter get better scores on the SAT college entrance exam, the Massachusetts Department of Justice said in a statement yesterday.

Authorities said the actress also discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter but ultimately decided not to.

Her husband William H Macy has not been charged in connection with the scandal. 

Netflix has now said that the series Otherhood will not be released 26 April. A new released date is yet to be determined.

The romantic comedy stars Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett.

Guilty plea

Huffman will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud, according to court documents released yesterday.

She could now face a maximum of up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. However, she is not expected to receive such a sentence. 

In a statement offering her first public comments since her arrest last month, she said: 

My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.
“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Another dozen parents charged in the case have also agreed to plead guilty, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice.

Other parents charged in the scheme include prominent figures in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry and other fields. 

Actress, Lori Loughlin, known for her role on Full House, has also been charged in the case but did not enter a plea today.

The ringleader behind the scam, William “Rick” Singer, who authorities say was paid about $25 million (€22.2 million) to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

This is the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Includes reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2019

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

