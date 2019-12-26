This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
11 Netflix hidden gems to watch this Christmas break

Tired of aimlessly searching? We’re here to help.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 12,704 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4927984

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING new to watch on Netflix over the Christmas break, but tired of the same old stuff?

We’re here to help.

All of these movies are available on the streaming site for you to binge on with family over the festive season.

Mid90s

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This slightly flew under the radar here in Ireland – the directorial debut of Jonah Hill, it’s about young skateboarders in the 1990s and perfectly captures a time and place. A coming of age drama for those who want to relive their youth.

Creep 

Source: Patrick Brice/YouTube

Mark Duplass plays a man who hires a videographer to capture his thoughts so he can show them to his child after his (potentially imminent) death. But is he all that he seems? What happens when the two meet is captured from the point of view of the videographer, which adds an extra creepy tone to it. 

A Fish Called Wanda

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Yes, Netflix has a heap of contemporary films, but did you know that it has lots of classics on it too? If you haven’t seen it, this is a great classic comedy from 1988 that stars Jamie Lee Curtis and John Cleese. Wanda (Curtis) seduces and double crosses con-men in order to get her hands back on diamonds stolen during a heist. A hoot.

Paddleton

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Another Mark Duplass pick here (if you’re into American independent films you’ll spot him in a lot of them), as a guy who gets a terminal cancer diagnosis. He asks his friend (Ray Romano) to help him end his life before he dies naturally.

Vox Lux

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

Natalie Portman stars as a young girl who becomes a music star after her classmates are killed in a gun attack. Yes, that’s the plot of this intriguing film, which follows her as her career ascends… and descends. The first half is better than the second, in this critic’s opinion, but it’s still a worthy watch.

The Hole in the Ground

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

An Irish horror about a mother whose son starts acting a bit weird after he gets lost in the woods near a massive sinkhole… It stars the great Seana Kerslake. Stunning scenery collides with very creepy scenes.

Good Time

Source: KinoCheck International/YouTube

You’ll be hearing a lot about the Safdie Brothers next year when their new film Uncut Gems comes out. Their last film was Good Time, where an almost unrecognisable Robert Pattinson plays a small-time criminal on the run. Neon lights and grimy streets abound – but it’s also an examination of brotherhood and familial bonds. Often grim, for a variety of different reasons, but heart-wrenching too.

Papi Chulo

Source: Film Trailer Zone/YouTube

This Irish film is a real gem – a sweet dramedy about a weatherman (Matthew Bomer) who has to step away from his TV job due to the emotional upheaval caused by a separation from his partner. He befriends a handyman and the pair strike up a strange rapport. Heartbreaking and funny – deserved a lot more attention than it got when it was released earlier this year. Set in LA and directed by Ireland’s own John Butler.

The Guilty

Source: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing/YouTube

This tense thriller is about a police officer who gets a strange call from a woman who says she’s been kidnapped. Set in one room in a police station in Copenhagen, it’s a must watch. You won’t be able to tear your eyes away.

Safety Not Guaranteed

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Mark Duplass (sensing a theme here?) puts an ad in the newspaper looking for someone to journey into the future with him – but safety on the trip isn’t guaranteed. Aubrey Plaza is a journalist who’s sent to talk to him for a newspaper article, without his knowledge. A sweet film with a nice ending.

The Stranger

Source: FilmotecaTVPublica/YouTube

Orson Welles and Edward G Robinson star alongside Loretta Young in this great 1946 film about a Nazi fugitive hiding in plain sight in Connecticut. Tense, atmospheric, and a monochromatic delight. Welles is a touch over the top, but enjoyably so. 

