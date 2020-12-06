#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Advertisement

Netflix has ‘no plans’ to add disclaimer to The Crown despite government fears of damage to royals' image

The UK Culture Secretary said viewers of the show could confuse fact and fiction.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 12:15 PM
56 minutes ago 4,343 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5290334
Image: PA
Image: PA

NETFLIX HAS “NO plans – and sees no need” to add a disclaimer to The Crown to explain it is a work of fiction.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden recently said he fears viewers of the lavish royal drama could be in danger of mistaking fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes.

It is understood the streaming service has received a private letter from Dowden, and has sent a private response.

Dowden previously told the Mail on Sunday: “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the third and fourth series, said the show has a “moral responsibility” to make it clear to viewers it is a drama and not historical fact.

In an interview recorded for The Crown’s official podcast after filming on season four finished earlier this year, Bonham Carter discussed the differences between “our version” and the “real version”.

She said: “I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not drama doc, we’re making a drama’.

“So they are two different entities.”

The fourth series of the show features Diana, Princess of Wales (Emma Corrin) and dramatises her relationship with the Prince of Wales (Josh O’Connor).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A statement from Netflix said: “We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events.

“As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

Peter Morgan, who created The Crown, had previously appeared on the show’s official podcast to defend his right to creative licence.

It is understood that very few formal complaints have been made to Netflix about the content of series four in the UK.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell said the new season is a “fair and accurate dramatisation” of the royal family’s treatment of Diana.

However Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, has called for Netflix to add a disclaimer making it clear The Crown is a work of fiction.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that, ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events’.

“I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie