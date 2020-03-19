This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Netflix to reduce streaming quality in Europe for 30 days to ease internet pressure

The move follows calls from EU’s European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 10:31 PM
50 minutes ago 15,871 Views 34 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

NETFLIX HAS SAID it will temporarily reduce the quality of videos on its platform to ease pressure on internet service providers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The platform, which is home to shows including Stranger Things and The Crown, will drop the video bit rate for 30 days, following calls from the EU’s European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton.

It comes as people in the UK resort to working from home and self-isolation, while other parts of Europe are subject to lockdowns.

Although the streaming service has said the measures will apply to Europe, it has not confirmed whether they will apply to the UK.

Netflix expects the move to cut its European traffic by about 25% but assured users they will still be able to deliver a “good quality service”.

“Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Reed Hastings – and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus – Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokeswoman said.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”

Mr Breton praised Netflix boss Reed Hastings for showing a “strong sense of responsibility and solidarity” on the issue.

“Social distancing measures to fight the Coronavirus lead to increased demand for internet capacity be it for teleworking, e-learning or entertainment purposes,” he said.

“I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the Covid-19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users.

“Mr Hastings has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and solidarity.

“We’ll keep closely in touch to follow the evolution of the situation together.”

Internet service providers in the UK have insisted they are “ready” to handle extra broadband demand from people at home during the pandemic.

Last week, Andrew Glover, chair of the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA), which represents the industry, said: “ISPs are ready to handle any potential extra bandwidth and consistently assess the demands that are being put on their networks.”

