#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

Covid curfew to take effect in Netherlands as lockdown tightens in bid to stem spread of virus

Home visits have also been cut as well as flights from Britain, South Africa and South America.

By AFP Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 10:14 PM
41 minutes ago 6,461 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332281
A deserted street in Rotterdam this evening.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA
A deserted street in Rotterdam this evening.
A deserted street in Rotterdam this evening.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA

THE DUTCH PARLIAMENT approved Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s plan for a coronavirus curfew, with the government saying it will begin on Saturday.

MPs today backed the curfew on condition that it start half an hour later than originally intended, meaning it will now run from 9pm until 4:30 am.

The move had earlier faced some criticism led by far-right politician Geert Wilders, but was in the end approved by Rutte’s coalition and a number of opposition parties.

Rutte had earlier urged lawmakers to back the country’s first curfew since World War II, saying it is was needed to bring Covid-19 case numbers down.

He said the curfew “exactly has to do … with the British variant and the big, big worries that we all have”, referring to a new, more infectious strain of the disease that first emerged in the UK.

“We really see it now, in combination with a still high number of infections due to the existing virus. We want to push these cases further back,” said Rutte, who leads the liberal VVD party.

Wilders, head of the anti-Islam PVV party, said however that the curfew plan was “careless” and “disproportionate”.

“I stand here for freedom. I lost it myself,” said Wilders, who has for years been under round-the-clock security after receiving death threats.

“I do not accept that we unnecessarily… introduce curfews while there are alternatives.”

The curfew is set to last until at least February 19. Violators face a €95 fine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A justice ministry spokesman confirmed to AFP that the curfew would start on Saturday.

Rutte and his cabinet resigned on Friday over a scandal involving child tax benefits, but they will continue to govern until elections in mid-March.

The Netherlands is already under its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, with bars and restaurants having closed in October, and schools and non-essential shops shut since December.

Rutte also announced today a ban on flights from Britain, South Africa and South America, and for a cut in the number of guests allowed in people’s homes to one, from the current number of two.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie