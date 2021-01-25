#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police

Hundreds gathered to protest a curfew in place until February.

By AFP Monday 25 Jan 2021, 8:08 AM
51 minutes ago 5,929 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334681
Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday in the Netherlands.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday in the Netherlands.
Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday in the Netherlands.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PROTESTS AGAINST A curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country yesterday, authorities and reports said.

Police used a water cannon and dogs in Amsterdam, public television NOS reported, after hundreds gathered to protest the curfew which is set to last until February 10 and is the country’s first since World War II.

In the southern city of Eindhoven, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, according to police.

A number of vehicles were burned and businesses at Eindhoven’s central train station were also looted, media reports said.

Dutch rail company NS called on travellers to avoid the Eindhoven station, where it said train circulation was interrupted due to the intervention of emergency services nearby.

Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma told reporters that if the country continued “down this path, then I think we are heading for civil war.”

Incidents were also reported in The Hague, Breda, Arnhem, Tilburg, Enschede, Appeldoorn, Venlo and Ruremond.

netherlands-riots-against-lockdown Anti-lockdown protesters yesterday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

A Covid-19 testing centre was set on fire on Saturday evening in the village of Urk in the north of the country, local authorities said.

“The fire in a screening centre in Urk goes beyond all limits,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Sunday.

Violators of the 9pm to 4.30am curfew, which Prime Minister Mark Rutte says is needed to bring case numbers down, face a €95 fine.

Exemptions are possible, in particular for people returning from funerals or those having to work, but on condition that they present a certificate.

Related Reads

20.01.21 UK strain of Covid-19 now in at least 60 countries, WHO confirms
18.01.21 Possibility of 'long Covid' could be established in patients soon after they are infected

‘Careless’

Rutte also announced last Wednesday a ban on flights from Britain, South Africa and South America, and a cut in the number of guests allowed in people’s homes to one, from the previous limit of two.

New variants of the virus have led to deep concern in Europe, particularly a more infectious strain that first emerged in Britain.

The Netherlands was already under its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, with bars and restaurants having closed in October, and schools and non-essential shops shut since December.

Dutch lawmakers on Thursday approved Rutte’s curfew plan, though on condition that it begin half an hour later than the original 8.30 pm start time.

The move had faced criticism led by far-right politician Geert Wilders, who called it “careless” and “disproportionate”.

“I stand here for freedom. I lost it myself,” said Wilders, who has for years been under round-the-clock security after receiving death threats.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I do not accept that we unnecessarily… introduce curfews while there are alternatives.”

Rutte and his cabinet resigned on January 22 over a scandal involving child tax benefits, but they will continue to govern until elections in mid-March.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie