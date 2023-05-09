New €5,000 allowance for TDs and Senators to beef up personal security

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE approved a new once-off allowance for politicians to reimburse their security costs, with TDs and Senators able to claim up to €5,000.

Cabinet this morning agreed to introduce a Security Requirements Allowance for TDs and Senators after consultations with the Attorney General.

The allowance will allow politicians to claim back up to 50% of their personal security costs, to the maximum value of €5,000. The allowance would be a once-off, vouched expense.

The allowance will cover TDs and Senators improving the security of their staff, homes and offices, but requires a security review to be carried out by a member of An Garda Síochána.

Advertisement

Gardaí have provided some suggestions as to what politicians can have installed, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons and intruder alarms.

Work carried out to install any security measures must be carried out by registered installers and it must meet industry standards.

The proposal will require amendments to existing legislation, with Minister Paschal Donohoe aiming to have the amendments passed as soon as possible.

It comes after politicians were urged to consider a personal alarm as well as not hold constituency clinics alone as part of fresh security advice from the Oireachtas.

All TDs and Senators received the advice in January, just a week after a bag of excrement was thrown at Fianna Fáil Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon while attending a public meeting in Galway.

It also follows a meeting between female TDs and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil to address safety concerns. Justice Minister Simon Harris said that issues raised at the meeting would be taken “extremely seriously”.