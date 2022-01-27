New stamps to mark 100 years since publication of James Joyce's Ulysses

Source: An Post

AN POST HAS released two new stamps to celebrate the centenary of the publication of Ulysses.

The novel, written by Irish author James Joyce, chronicles a single day in June 1904 in Dublin.

First released as a series of stories in a US journal, it was published as a complete novel on 2 February 2022 – Joyce’s 40th birthday.

The two new stamps feature images captured by photographer JJ Clarke, a doctor from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, who took pictures of life in Dublin between 1897 and 1904.

CEO of An Post David McRedmond said the stamps “reflect the unique mix of modernism and classicism that define” Ulysses.

James Joyce expert Senator David Norris said the stamps “illustrate remarkably” the period outlined in the novel.

“It is tempting to think that in the world of fiction these stamps might have adorned Bloom’s letter to Martha Clifford,” Norris said.

The stamps were designed by Amsterdam-based Irish designers The Stone Twins.

The new stamps, and a commemorative envelope, are available at certain post offices nationwide and the An Post online shop.