#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

New stamps to mark 100 years since publication of James Joyce's Ulysses

The An Post CEO said the stamps “reflect the unique mix of modernism and classicism that define” Ulysses.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 6:15 AM
17 minutes ago 161 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665429

Ulysses stamps, W and N side by side Source: An Post

AN POST HAS released two new stamps to celebrate the centenary of the publication of Ulysses. 

The novel, written by Irish author James Joyce, chronicles a single day in June 1904 in Dublin. 

First released as a series of stories in a US journal, it was published as a complete novel on 2 February 2022 – Joyce’s 40th birthday.

The two new stamps feature images captured by photographer JJ Clarke, a doctor from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, who took pictures of life in Dublin between 1897 and 1904.

CEO of An Post David McRedmond said the stamps “reflect the unique mix of modernism and classicism that define” Ulysses. 

James Joyce expert Senator David Norris said the stamps “illustrate remarkably” the period outlined in the novel. 

“It is tempting to think that in the world of fiction these stamps might have adorned Bloom’s letter to Martha Clifford,” Norris said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The stamps were designed by Amsterdam-based Irish designers The Stone Twins.

The new stamps, and a commemorative envelope, are available at certain post offices nationwide and the An Post online shop. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie