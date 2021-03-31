Government to announce new plans for sale of children's shoes after calls for change

NEW PLANS FOR the sale of children’s shoes are set to be announced by government today, The Journal understands.

According to a senior government source, the news is set to be announced this afternoon.

It’s understood that there will be an announcement in the Dáil on how the government is going to ensure that children who require new shoes are able to get the right shoes for their requirements.

It comes after calls for change from parents on the issue.

Yesterday a number of parents spoke to The Journal about issues around purchasing children’s shoes – particularly children who need splints due to muscle tone issues.

The source said today that as the Tanaiste said last night, work is underway on the issue of shoes for children.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had told RTÉ Prime Time that children’s shoes “are essential”, and that he had “heard some instances of children who need special medical footwear”.

“I think we’ll need to look at that if there’s a particular condition they have”,” he said last night.

The parents who spoke to The Journal yesterday said that while they understood shoe shops might not be able to be opened for casual browsing, they were hoping the government could allow shoe shops to open for appointments.

One parent, June Shannon, said yesterday:

You can buy Easter eggs and cuddly toys for Easter but you can’t buy shoes for your children. It seems to me to be ridiculous.

More as we get it.