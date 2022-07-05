#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Government examining new back-to-school package before Budget 2023, Tánaiste says

Varadkar said that several ministers were meeting to discuss new proposals ahead of September’s budget.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 3:33 PM
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaking during Leaders Questions today
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the Government are examining a package of measures to tackle back-to-school costs ahead of Budget 2023.

Varadkar told the Dáil this afternoon that several ministers were meeting to discuss proposals around reducing the cost of back to school ahead of September’s budget.

It comes as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for the Government to do more to tackle the issue, saying that it would be the “most expensive back to school period for a generation”.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Varadkar said that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, Education Minister Norma Foley and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys had met yesterday and today to discuss potential measures.

He said that Budget 2022 had not anticipated the current level of inflation and previously agreed back to school measures were not enough.

“For that reason, Minister McGregor Minister Humphries and Minister Foley are in some discussions today and yesterday to see if there is anything we can do to enhance the back to school package, acknowledging that September will come too late for back to school, and that work is underway,” Varadkar told the Dáil.

He said that 120,000 families would be receiving the Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance next week, for approximately 200,000 students.

A spokesperson for St Vincent De Paul told The Journal that recently many of its calls now relate to “requests for financial help with parental contributions, schoolbooks, digital equipment, and the cost of school uniforms”.

Louise Bayliss, the founder and spokesperson of Single Parents Acting for the Rights of Kids, said that single income households are particularly vulnerable to the cost of back to school.

“You’re relying on one income and you’re not getting help like the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance,” she said.

“Normally from about August, you hear parents starting to worry about back to school or maybe even mid-July, but it’s already started. It started before school even finished.”

McDonald said that many parents will be forced into debt due to back to school costs and that the Government is not acting with enough urgency.

“I think the government’s response to these matters has been slow. I think you’ve lacked urgency… Families preparing now to get children back to school in late August need help and assistance now,” said McDonald.

Sinn Féin are set to bring a motion on reducing the cost of back to school to the Dáil this evening, calling on the Government to commit to do more on the issue.

“Back-to-school costs are hitting families now and they need support urgently, not vague promises of something that may or may not materialise in a few months,” said Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

Tadgh McNally
