#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

A new bridge for the capital: Dublin Port Company unveils latest plans to transform region

Construction is due to begin in 2026.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 11:41 AM
29 minutes ago 3,537 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5605041

DUBLIN PORT COMPANY (DPC) today launched its 3FM Project, which will include a brand new bridge across the Liffey.

The project has six main elements, including the new bridge, which will be directly east of the Tom Clarke Bridge (more commonly known as the East Link Bridge), right by the 3Arena.

The new bridge will take heavy goods vehicles off the main road and onto a private road which will connect the north and south port areas.

It is hoped that the new bridge will give pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users a less congested route for active travel across the city by removing the HGVs.

Other aspects of the construction, which is due to begin in 2026, include; the new bridge; the construction of the largest container terminal in the country; the redevelopment of the existing container terminal; the creation of of a 325 metre diameter ship turning circle as well as several other developments of public locations which you can find in full here.

The entire project is at the pre-planning stage and DPC will lodge a planning application with An Bord Pleanála in early 2023. It is asking the public to submit comments and queries on any aspect of the project to: 3fm@dublinport.ie by 31 December 2021.

Dublin Port’s Chief Executive, Eamonn O’Reilly, said there is very little spare capacity for future growth of trade in Dublin Port or in any other port in the country. He said it is important for Dublin Port to plan early to ensure that “we are ready to construct nationally essential port capacity in advance of demand”.

“We are developing Dublin Port based on Masterplan 2040 at an overall estimated cost of €1.6 billion over the 30 years from 2010 to 2040. Port infrastructure is very expensive and, by the end of this year, we will have invested €500 million in the 11 years since 2010.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Over the next five years, we will invest a further €450 million. We aim to begin to build the €400 million 3FM Project in 2026 and to complete it between 2030 and 2035.”

O’Reilly said that active travel is now a feature of all development plans in the country and the 3FM Project will make a huge contribution to the provision of high-quality walking and cycling routes throughout the Poolbeg Peninsula.

“The new bridge we are proposing as part of the Southern Port Access Route will link this network across the river into the north side of Dublin Port where we already have ten kilometres of cycling and pedestrian routes under development,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie