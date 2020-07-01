New car sales plummet by 34% compared to last year

CAR SALES ACROSS Ireland have dropped significantly in the first six months of the year, according to new figures.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle statistics, which showed how there have been 52,891 new car registrations in Ireland so far this year. At the same point last year, 80,758 had been registered. This equates to a drop of 34.5%.

In June alone, new car sales dropped by 28% with 1,011 registered in the month compared to 1,408 last June.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) were also down 24.1% (568) compared to June last year (748) and year to date are down 30.9% (10,579).

It’s a similar story with heavy goods vehicles with registrations down 67.9% (101) in comparison to June 2019 (315). Year to date HGV’s are down 32% (1,224).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director-General said he hopes that sales will increase significantly in the last six months of the year.

“Clearly 2020 has been a very difficult year to date, with new car registrations down 34.5% year on year. The new 202-registration period commences today, which brings some hope for the Industry by providing an opportunity to increase sales.

“Consumers can see already the hugely varied and attractive new car offers. While pre-orders and enquiries are showing some positive signs, the lack of car hire and the ongoing concerns surrounding Covid-19 will see continuing downward pressure on new car demand.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Cooke added that the recovery in the sector is going to be “extremely challenging” and said the Government should look at reducing the Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) to entice people to buy new cars.