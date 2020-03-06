This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Republic of Ireland

Yesterday health officials revealed Ireland had its first case of community transmission.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Mar 2020, 7:44 PM
38 minutes ago 77,314 Views 135 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036425
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there are five new cases of the Covid-19 virus in the Republic of Ireland.

There were seven new cases confirmed yesterday and this evening’s additional cases bring the total number in the Republic to 18. 

The Department of Health in the North confirmed this evening that there was one new case bringing the total number there to four, meaning there are 22 cases on the island of Ireland.

The new cases are: 

  • A man in the east who had travelled to northern Italy 
  • A woman in the west who had contact with someone with the virus 
  • A female health care worker in the south who had contact with someone with the illness
  • A man in the south who health officials said got the virus from travel. This was not travel from an affected area
  • A woman in the south whose case is associated with travel to northern Italy 

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said that 18 is a small number of cases. He added that “the case identification process is working well” and that the disease was still “at an early stage”.

When asked about the condition of those with the illness, Holohan added that he will not “provide updates on individuals on clinical point of view”.

He added that the National Public Health Emergency Team might now instead report once a week on the status of the illness in Ireland instead of a daily briefing.

When asked about ways to prevent getting the illness, Dr Holohan added that the HSE is not recommending the use of masks and gloves.

“It’s important to emphasise the message they are not recommending the use of masks or gloves as a self-protection routine. Proper hand washing is important in this.”

Meanwhile, the North’s health service said in a statement: “Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in one new presumptive positive results for coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to four since testing began.”

Director of the HSE’s acute operations, Liam Woods, said that a pop-up testing facility in Clare was an effective way of screening people. 

He said: “It worked well. We managed to see the people who needed to be seen. [It's an] efficient way to solve the problem. We will deal with others on a needs-be basis.”

An old garda station in Clare had been turned into the testing facility. People who believed they might have the illness were seen by members of the National Ambulance Service where swabs were taken. 

The health officials added that a typically healthy person will recover from a mild form of the illness within two weeks. 

Cork University Hospital cancellations

Yesterday, the first case of community transmission was confirmed in a male patient at Cork University Hospital (CUH). This man had not recently been abroad or in contact with a confirmed case and health authorities had not established how he contracted the virus.

Related Read

02.03.20 Covid-19: What are the symptoms and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases?

CUH has cancelled all outpatient appointments and restricted visitor access. It also asked some staff to self-isolate as a result of the diagnosis of this patient, who had been admitted and then discharged recently before he was readmitted and tested positive for Covid-19. 

University Hospital Limerick also seeking to trace contacts of a case, and this afternoon announced a visiting ban across its six hospital sites. 

Healthcare workers returning from high risk areas have been told not to go to work unless they are cleared by public health officials. 

Trinity College has closed a section of the campus due to a confirmed case of the coronavirus at the college. 

The HSE has been working to trace anyone who was in contact with infected individuals to ensure they receive medical attention, if required. 

- With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Pat Flynn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (135)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie