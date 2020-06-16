This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
New Zealand reports first new Covid-19 cases in 25 days

Both the new patients were recent arrivals from the United Kingdom, the health ministry said.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 7:10 AM
1 hour ago 17,536 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5123836
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (file photo).
Image: Mark Mitchell/NZME/Pool via Xinhua
Image: Mark Mitchell/NZME/Pool via Xinhua

NEW ZEALAND REPORTED two cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, ending a three-and-a-half week spell without any fresh infections, health authorities have said.

“The ministry can confirm today two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK. Both cases are connected,” it said in a brief statement.

New Zealand’s borders are open only to returning citizens and their families, besides some exceptions for business and compassionate grounds, with everyone undergoing two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

Community transmission

The South Pacific nation, which has recorded only 22 deaths among a population of five million, declared last week that it had eliminated community transmission of the virus.

As a result, domestic restrictions including social distancing requirements and limits on public gatherings were lifted, although strict border controls remain.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that she had not declared the country virus-free because “New Zealand will have cases again in the future”.

“Of course, our hope and expectation is that should be at the border … if they’ve quarantined, of course, that’s a very different story than in the community,” she told reporters, adding “it’s an ongoing campaign”.

