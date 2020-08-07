New Covid-19 restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly to kick in from midnight

REGIONAL RESTRICTIONS FOR Kildare, Laois and Offaly will come into effect from midnight following an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties over the past two weeks.

Those resident in either of the three counties are advised not to travel outside of their county in a bid to prevent transmission of the virus. People are asked to only undertake essential travel at this time, such as to attend medical appointments, for vital family reasons, for farming purposes or to travel to and from work that cannot be done from home.

People travelling into these counties are asked to do so only for essential reasons.

Pubs and restaurants are to operate as takeaway only. Childcare facilities will remain open as will retail outlets.

People are advised not to use public transport unless necessary in the three counties, and are asked not to share private vehicles with people from outside of their household.

The restrictions will come into effect from midnight and last for two weeks.

Outdoor gatherings are to be set at a maximum of 15 people. Indoors gatherings are to be set at a maximum of six people.

Cinemas, theatres, gyms, bingo halls and swimming pools are also to close. People who are already staying in hotels in the three counties are allowed to remain for the duration of their booking, but hotels will otherwise be limited to non-social and non-tourism operations.

Funerals are to be limited to a maximum of 6 people for any indoor part and 25 for any outdoor part.

Visiting is to be stopped in hospitals, prisons and long-term residential care facilities, except in exceptional circumstances.

Last night, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said almost half the new cases over the past two weeks were located in those counties and warned members of the public to “double down” their efforts to follow public health advice.

At a briefing from the Department of Health last night, he said NPHET was reviewing the circumstances around the outbreaks and would “provide more specific detail and guidance” today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Glynn and other health officials had not ruled out regional restrictions and Government today confirmed that this step was needed to halt the spread of the virus.

The outbreak is largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers.

O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare moved to halt its meat processing operation, with the exception of a handful of warehouse staff, after around 80 of its more than 240 workers tested positive.

Another meat factory in Naas, Co Kildare was also a confirmed site of a cluster in the region and shut its operation after more than 30 staff members tested positive.

Today marks the first time regional restrictions have been introduced in Ireland since the roadmap to recovery began, but an increase in new cases globally has lead other countries including Scotland, Spain and Australia take similar action in recent weeks.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas