This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Covid-19 restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly to kick in from midnight

The Government announced the measures on the back of NPHET advice following a spike in cases in recent days.

By Conor McCrave Friday 7 Aug 2020, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 191,643 Views 199 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170255

Updated 12 minutes ago

REGIONAL RESTRICTIONS FOR Kildare, Laois and Offaly will come into effect from midnight following an increase of Covid-19 cases in the three counties over the past two weeks. 

Those resident in either of the three counties are advised not to travel outside of their county in a bid to prevent transmission of the virus. People are asked to only undertake essential travel at this time, such as to attend medical appointments, for vital family reasons, for farming purposes or to travel to and from work that cannot be done from home. 

People travelling into these counties are asked to do so only for essential reasons. 

Pubs and restaurants are to operate as takeaway only. Childcare facilities will remain open as will retail outlets.  

People are advised not to use public transport unless necessary in the three counties, and are asked not to share private vehicles with people from outside of their household. 

The restrictions will come into effect from midnight and last for two weeks. 

Outdoor gatherings are to be set at a maximum of 15 people. Indoors gatherings are to be set at a maximum of six people. 

Cinemas, theatres, gyms, bingo halls and swimming pools are also to close. People who are already staying in hotels in the three counties are allowed to remain for the duration of their booking, but hotels will otherwise be limited to non-social and non-tourism operations.

Funerals are to be limited to a maximum of 6 people for any indoor part and 25 for any outdoor part. 

Visiting is to be stopped in hospitals, prisons and long-term residential care facilities, except in exceptional circumstances. 

Last night, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said almost half the new cases over the past two weeks were located in those counties and warned members of the public to “double down” their efforts to follow public health advice. 

At a briefing from the Department of Health last night, he said NPHET was reviewing the circumstances around the outbreaks and would “provide more specific detail and guidance” today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Glynn and other health officials had not ruled out regional restrictions and Government today confirmed that this step was needed to halt the spread of the virus. 

The outbreak is largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers. 

O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare moved to halt its meat processing operation, with the exception of a handful of warehouse staff, after around 80 of its more than 240 workers tested positive. 

In an update this evening, the company said they had tested a further 42 employees with six found to be positive for Covid-19. It said the level of “asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high”.

Another meat factory in Naas, Co Kildare was also a confirmed site of a cluster in the region and shut its operation after more than 30 staff members tested positive. 

Some 69 new cases were confirmed nationwide yesterday by health officials, with NPHET announcing 98 new cases to be announced today – many of which are associated with the clusters in the three midlands counties. 

Thirty-five were in Kildare; 26 in Offaly; and five in Laois. 

Today marks the first time regional restrictions have been introduced in Ireland since the roadmap to recovery began, but an increase in new cases globally has lead other countries including Scotland, Spain and Australia take similar action in recent weeks.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (199)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie