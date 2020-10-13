Coronavirus: Three deaths and 811 more cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening confirmed 811 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have also been three further deaths associated with the disease.

This brings to 44,159 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,830 deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

415 are men / 396 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

The HSE said the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

It added that, as of 2pm today, 234 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU.

There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Cavan, Donegal and Monahan have the highest incidence rate per 100,000 population coming in at 412.2, 354.9 and 312.8 respectively.

The lowest is Waterford which has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 66.3.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy CMO, added that if we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, “we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately, will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives”.

Earlier today, 863 new cases of Covid were confirmed in the North. Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the total in the region to 598.