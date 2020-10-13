#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Three deaths and 811 more cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 6:26 PM
36 minutes ago 55,165 Views 77 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232017
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening confirmed 811 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

There have also been three further deaths associated with the disease. 

This brings to 44,159 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,830 deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 415 are men / 396 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

The HSE said the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

It added that, as of 2pm today, 234 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU.

There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Cavan, Donegal and Monahan have the highest incidence rate per 100,000 population coming in at 412.2, 354.9 and 312.8 respectively. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The lowest is Waterford which has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 66.3. 

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said: “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy CMO, added that if we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, “we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately, will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives”.

Earlier today, 863 new cases of Covid were confirmed in the North. Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the total in the region to 598.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie