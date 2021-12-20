New Covid restrictions come into effect in Ireland

NEW PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have come into force in Ireland.

The measures, agreed by Cabinet on Friday, were introduced at midnight last night and will last until Sunday 30 January.

All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must now close at 8pm, and there are limits on attendance at indoor and outdoor events scheduled for earlier in the day.

Restricted movement advice for all close contacts of Covid cases has also been enhanced.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in infections caused by Omicron.

He said: “Left unchecked, this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy.”

But hospitality groups have warned that the restrictions will lead to widespread closures and redundancies in the sector.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), said: “The reality is this decision will decimate the trade that was already on its knees.”

Yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that no government wanted to be in the position of making decisions that would cost jobs, but said the first duty was to protect the health of the population.

Asked about an estimate from the hospitality industry that 60,000 people in Ireland could lose their jobs, McGrath told RTÉ: “The numbers will be significant, certainly in the tens of thousands.”

Just weeks after the first Omicron case was identified in Ireland, it has now become the dominant strain of Covid.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has estimated that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.”

Speaking on Newstalk this Morning, the HSE’s head of the vaccination programme Dr Damien McCallion said that the rollout of the booster vaccine for people aged in their 20s and 30s was being finalised.

In response to long queues seen yesterday at walk-in vaccination centres, McCallion also said that surges at vaccination centres were to be expected because the rollout was expanded to a new age group of almost half a million people.

“We’ll be looking at the numbers, I suppose uptake is going to be crucial, even with the early vaccination campaign, it was really successful in terms of percentages we achieved because of the support of the public in coming forward,” he added.

Contains reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.