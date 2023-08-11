New Covid variant is more transmissible but not more dangerous, says HSE clinical chief

A NEW STRAIN of Covid-19 called the Eris variant is more transmissible than other variants seen in Ireland but hasn’t lead to more hospital admissions, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said today.

The variant makes up a “significant proportion” of the 644 Covid cases in hospital in the past week, he added.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Henry said:

“It’s a derivative of the known Omicron variant and it’s more transmissible, and certainly driving community transmission in recent weeks, not just here, but internationally.”

Advertisement

“There’s no evidence that this is more virulent, or produces more serious illness and there’s no increase intensive care admissions. The World Health Organisation have labeled this variant a ‘variant of interest’, meaning there’ll be enhanced surveillance across all member states to see if there’s any more serious illness,” he said.

“We now have a much more robust population immunity from both from natural infection and from vaccination, so that should stand to our advantage.”

Henry stated that the HSE didn’t plan to reintroduce mandatory mask-wearing for hospitals but that it was up to individual hospitals to set their own policies based on the rates of Covid in their local areas.

He added that it was essential to get vaccinated once the HSE’s Covid-19 vaccine programme resumes in autumn in order to prevent severe overcrowding in hospitals in winter, as was the case in previous years.

“The booster will be available from the end of September for those aged 50 or over, those who have weakened immune systems, under-5s, people with underlying conditions and healthcare workers,” he said.

“There’s no reason based on evidence to date, that the vaccine will be any less effective on this variant because it’s a variant of Omicron.”