Fifth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Ireland

A FIFTH COVID vaccine has been approved for use in Ireland.

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, created by US-based Novavax, will now be included in Ireland’s booster vaccination programme for people aged 18 years and older.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the vaccine “has been shown to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic, moderate and severe disease” and he expects it to be available next month.

The vaccine is given in two doses with an interval of three weeks between doses.

It was recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the Chief Medical Officer, who has endorsed the plans.

The recommendations have been accepted by Donnelly this evening.

“I would urge the small number of people who have yet to come forward for a primary course of a COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” Donnelly said.

The vaccine had already been granted conditional marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Agency.

Donnelly added: “This particular vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is a spike protein-based vaccine, and is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved that is based on that used in existing vaccines with which we are very familiar including Hepatitis B and whooping cough.

“This vaccine will also be suitable for those individuals who could not avail of another COVID-19 vaccine because of a medical contra-indication e.g. allergic reaction.”

“The evidence also shows that those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.”