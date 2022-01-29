#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 29 January 2022
Advertisement

Fifth Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Ireland

It is expected that it will be added to Ireland’s booster programme next month.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 7:06 PM
35 minutes ago 6,294 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5668308
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A FIFTH COVID vaccine has been approved for use in Ireland. 

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, created by US-based Novavax, will now be included in Ireland’s booster vaccination programme for people aged 18 years and older.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the vaccine “has been shown to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic, moderate and severe disease” and he expects it to be available next month. 

The vaccine is given in two doses with an interval of three weeks between doses.  

It was recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the Chief Medical Officer, who has endorsed the plans.

The recommendations have been accepted by Donnelly this evening.

“I would urge the small number of people who have yet to come forward for a primary course of a COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” Donnelly said. 

The vaccine had already been granted conditional marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Agency.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Donnelly added: “This particular vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is a spike protein-based vaccine, and is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved that is based on that used in existing vaccines with which we are very familiar including Hepatitis B and whooping cough.

“This vaccine will also be suitable for those individuals who could not avail of another COVID-19 vaccine because of a medical contra-indication e.g. allergic reaction.” 

“The evidence also shows that those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie