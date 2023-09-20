New data centres mooted for Dublin will 'lock us into dependence on fossil fuels'

THE GRANTING OF planning permission to three more data centres in Dublin has been criticised by environmentalists, who say the move calls into question the government’s ambitions on climate.

Despite opposition, Fingal County Council gave Amazon Web Services (AWS) a green light to construct the centres on a north Dublin campus.

They have a combined power load of 73MW on a 65 acre land-holding at Cruiserath Road, Dublin 15.

In addition to the three granted planning permission, one AWS data centre is already operational at the campus while construction work continues on two others.

Oisín Coghlan, Chief Executive of Friends of the Earth, an organisation which opposed the latest application, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the plans pose “a triple threat”.

“It’s a threat to our energy security, the security of our power system, it’s a threat to our pollution limits and, to be honest, it’s a threat to the credibility of this government on climate.

“The government announced through EirGrid what they said was a moratorium on new data centers around Dublin because that’s where it’s particularly risky for the grid,” he said.

“This is driving a coach and horses through that.”

Plans V Policy

The planning authority has included a condition that prior to the operation of the data centres, that AWS have in place a Corporate Purchase Power Agreement which demonstrates that the energy consumed by the data centres is matched by new AWS renewable energy generation here.

The council state that the new renewable energy projects shall be located in Ireland and the amount of electricity generated by the renewable energy projects shall be equal to or greater than the electricity requirements of the data centres in operation at any given time.

This, however, doesn’t reassure Coghlen, who says the centres “displaces renewables for the rest of us”.

“It would just blow our carbon budget, blow our pollution limit.”

He said there is a lack of coherence between the country’s climate targets and the government’s policy.

The comments come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is at the Climate Ambition Summit in New York.

A spokesman for AWS said: “The proposed development represents a significant investment that will create additional direct, indirect and induced economic and employment benefits, in addition to those that have already been generated by AWS.

“As such, it is fully consistent with the Government’s preference, as set out in the Government Statement on the Role of Data Centres, for data centres to be associated with strong economic activity and employment.”

Coghlen emphasised that objectors to the plans are not opposed to all data centres, but feel the current rate at which they’re being built is unsustainable.

“We now are heading for 30% of our electricity system being for data centres by 2030″, he said.

“The highest elsewhere in Europe is 3%.”