New data shows 2,018 Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes

THERE HAVE BEEN 2,018 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private households – including 122 new outbreaks reported in one week – according to new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The total number of outbreaks reported up to midnight on Sunday is 2,878, according to the HPSC.

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting. Or two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

This figure includes one outbreak in a childcare facility, five outbreaks in pubs and five in a restaurant or café. The total number of workplace outbreaks is 85.

Of those workplace outbreaks, 31 were in meat/poultry processing plants, five were in mushroom farms/facilities. Seven have been linked to a retail outlet and two have been linked to a hotel.

The 85 workplace outbreaks have led to 1,877 laboratory confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 49 cases required hospitalisation, according to the HPSC.

Among vulnerable populations, there have been 292 cases in Direct Provision; 101 cases in the Traveller community; 69 cases in the Roma community; 21 cases in prisons and 20 cases among the homeless population or those with addiction issues.

There has been a total of six death among vulnerable groups.

There have been 279 outbreaks in nursing homes; 194 in a residential institution and 108 outbreaks in hospitals.

The new data comes as NPHET meets tomorrow to consider the situation in Dublin and Limerick, which have both seen a concerning rise in cases since last week.

Health officials last night confirmed 307 new cases in Ireland, including 182 in Dublin.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 30,080.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said 44 of the 182 cases in Dublin are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues,” he said.

“Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”