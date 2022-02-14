#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 February 2022
Open Newsroom invitation: The New Digital Age - are we ready for it?

Join our expert panel at lunchtime this Wednesday to discuss the drive for digital across everything from employment to education.

By Carl Kinsella Monday 14 Feb 2022, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,087 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682596
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

THIS WEEK THE Good Information Project invites you to a free Open Newsroom webinar on the challenges and opportunities before society as we enter a new digital age.

Deirdre Clune MEP and Sara Riso, research manager at Eurofound, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, will join Journal Media managing editor Susan Daly and business reporter Ian Curran for a conversation that will cover topics such as ethics in tech, the digitisation of the workforce, e-governance, and what it all means for Ireland and the EU.

The panel discussion will be followed by a short audience Q&A session.

The Open Newsroom series is a way for readers to engage with our coverage in a hands-on and interactive way, inviting you to shape our reporting by telling us what matters to you.

The New Digital Age: Are we ready for it? will take place at 1pm on Wednesday. You can register here for free.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

 

