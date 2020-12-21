#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 December 2020
NTA looking to buy up to 800 double-decker electric buses over five-year period

The first of these buses won’t arrive until the second half of 2022.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 21 Dec 2020, 3:35 PM
43 minutes ago
The NTA's double-decker hybrid buses pictured earlier this month.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) is planning to purchase up to 800 double-decker electric buses over a five-year period.

The NTA today released a tender for this purchase. It said this is “part of a shift towards greater sustainability” in the public transport fleet.

The first of these 800 buses are expected to arrive in the second half of 2022. 

The Transport Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement today, saying he looks forward “to seeing cleaner and greener buses in operation”.

“Going electric will reduce the carbon footprint of our public transport fleet, and will help us reach our long-term climate goals,” he said. 

The CEO of the NTA Anne Graham said providing more accessible and sustainable methods of public transport will “reduce the need for personal vehicles”. 

The electric buses will need to meet the definition of a zero emission vehicle in line with the EU’s revised directive on clean vehicles. This is due to come into effect by next August.

The buses are intended for use in all major Irish cities and in some towns. 

The tender was published today and there is a deadline of 12 February 2021 for expressions of interest.

Earlier this month, the NTA announced the arrival of the first ten of 100 double-deck electric hybrid buses.

The new buses, which are destined for use in Dublin by Dublin Bus and in Galway by Bus Éireann, are set to begin service early in the New Year.

