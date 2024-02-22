Dublin in the running as EU votes today on home for new anti-money laundering agency

THE EU IS set to choose a location today to base its new anti-money laundering body, with Dublin in contention.

EU member states and the European Parliament agreed in December to establish a new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) to tackle money laundering, efforts to get around EU sanctions, and terrorism financing.

Nine cities submitted applications to host it, with Dublin on the list. The other interested cities are Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Vienna and Vilnius.

The EU Council and EU Parliament are set to go through several rounds of voting today to select the host city, with the final vote expected around 6pm.

The AMLA will have supervisory powers and oversee 40 financial entities deemed most at risk. It will also be able to supervise companies that facilitate trading and storing crypto-assets.

In serious cases or in the case of repeated breaches, the AMLA will have the power to impose financial penalties.

MEP Eva Maria Poptcheva said previously that the body will “be a game changer to crack down on dirty money in the EU” and that it will “play a crucial role avoiding the circumvention of targeted financial sanctions”, like the ones the EU has implemented against Russia.

The concept of a dedicated anti-money laundering agency was proposed by the EU Commission in 2021 after several of dirty money scandals in Europe.

Additional reporting by AFP