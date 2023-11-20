New feature lets Grindr users order at-home HIV testing kits on the app

USERS OF A popular dating app can now order HIV testing kits on the platform.

Grindr, a location-based meet-up app for gay and trans men, has partnered with HIV Ireland to facilitate the distribution of at-home tests.

Ireland is the first country outside of the United States where the app will run the initiative.

The aim is to increase accessibility to self-testing “at a place and time of one’s own choosing”, Stephen O’Hare, Executive Director of HIV Ireland said.

Ordering a test within the Grindr app takes less than three minutes.

Users of the service can also avail of dedicated outreach and support services, including referral for treatment if required, from HIV Ireland’s MPOWER programme for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men

Jack Harrison-Quintana, Director of Grindr for Equality said: “For the past eight years, it has been my personal goal to figure out how to increase access to HIV testing for Grindr users, and of all the things I’ve experimented with, embedding in-app links to home test kits has emerged as the most powerful strategy by a considerable margin.

“I could not be more excited to launch this partnership in Ireland and to take it around the world.”

The initiative is part of European HIV testing week.

In addition to this partnership, HIV self-tests are available to be picked up at the Dublin Pride Hub and rapid HIV tests will be available throughout the week in popular gay bars and community venues in Dublin, including Pantibar, The George, and Outhouse.