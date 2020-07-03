This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 July, 2020
Coronavirus: Two further deaths and nine new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Jul 2020, 5:43 PM
19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140849
Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are nine new cases of the disease in Ireland.

A total of 1,740 people have died from Covid in Ireland while there are now 25,498  confirmed cases. 

The figures were released from he Department of Health this evening. 

Dr Ronan Glynn has stepped into the role of Acting Chief Medical Officer after Dr Tony Holohan announced he would be stepping away from his position for personal reasons. 

“Ireland’s 14 day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than three cases per 100,000,” Glynn said.

“This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

