Six new fire stations to be built across the country as part of €61 million government scheme

SIX NEW FIRE stations are set to be built across the country as part of a new €61 million Government scheme.

The Fire Service Capital Programme will also see nine fire stations refurbished and 35 new fire engines allocated to different locations in Ireland.

Each county will see at least one new fire engine delivered, with Dublin set to receive four and Cork to receive three.

High rise and tunnel training facilities will be constructed at the O’Brien Institute in Marino in Dublin, and accommodation works for turn table ladders will be carried out in Finglas and Rathfarnham.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said Dublin was being addressed as a a matter of priority as requirements in the capital are unique.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said funding under the scheme is being allocated after his department consulted with local authorities and analysed their proposals for fire stations works.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for our fire service and the work they do in protecting people, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations,” he said.