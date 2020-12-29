#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Six new fire stations to be built across the country as part of €61 million government scheme

The Fire Service Capital Programme will also upgrade a number of stations.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 2:14 PM
29 minutes ago 3,898 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312384
Image: Twitter/@DubFireBrigade
Image: Twitter/@DubFireBrigade

SIX NEW FIRE stations are set to be built across the country as part of a new €61 million Government scheme.

The Fire Service Capital Programme will also see nine fire stations refurbished and 35 new fire engines allocated to different locations in Ireland.

Each county will see at least one new fire engine delivered, with Dublin set to receive four and Cork to receive three.

High rise and tunnel training facilities will be constructed at the O’Brien Institute in Marino in Dublin, and accommodation works for turn table ladders will be carried out in Finglas and Rathfarnham.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said Dublin was being addressed as a a matter of priority as requirements in the capital are unique.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said funding under the scheme is being allocated after his department consulted with local authorities and analysed their proposals for fire stations works.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for our fire service and the work they do in protecting people, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie