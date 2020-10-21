Explainer: What are the new Garda powers and what fines can be given?

The fines are to be issued only in cases of a 'last resort', says the justice minister.

The fines are to be issued only in cases of a 'last resort', says the justice minister.

THE GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCEMENT that the entire country would move to Level 5 restrictions under the Living with Covid-19 framework came with a suggestion that this would be accompanied by additional enforcement measures.

Today, the government has published the new Bill for fining Covid-19 breaches.

Let’s take a look at what all this means.

How are these new Garda powers different than before?

When Level 3 was announced, Justice Minister McEntee said the Gardaí would not be receiving any new powers.

In fact, the Garda Commissioner said that such powers are not necessary and that significant expansion of Garda checkpoints would suffice.

However, as Assistant Professor of Law at Trinity College David Kenny stated, the Level 3 regulations came with no additional enforcement, because most of the measures that existed under Level 3 regulations were not legally enforceable.

All the Gardaí could do was recommend that people follow the rules.

Now, under Level 5, the government has moved to introduce what is known as a penal provision, which allows for people to be prosecuted for non-conformity with a potential fine or imprisonment.

As pointed out previously by Professor Kenny, in the early days of the lockdown, most of the movement restrictions and other measures were binding rules, with potential criminal sanction for not following them. The Gardaí used these powers very sparingly.

With the new laws (which are yet to be enacted) it is believed this will be the case again.

What are the penalties for hosting or attending a house party?

Last night it emerged that fines of €1,000 will be issued to those who organise house parties during the Level 5 restrictions.

Those who are found to be organising parties or gatherings (either the owner of the property or tenant) will face a fine of up to €1,000 in the first instance or imprisonment for one month, or both.

Second offenders face a fine of up to €1,500 or three months imprisonment, or both.

Third or subsequent offenders face a fine of up to €2,500 or six months imprisonment, or both. The €1,000 fine for organising an unauthorised event can be increased if a court believes there were aggravating factors, including number of attendees, danger to health and compliance with Garda orders.

Gardaí will be allowed to call to homes or other indoor venues and ask those present to disperse.

If people refuse to comply with a garda request to leave the party, those attending the party could be hit with a €1,000 fine.

What about other people that are in the vicinity or about to enter a house party?

The new Bill states that where a member of the Garda Síochána finds a person in a public place and suspects, with reasonable cause, that the person:

(a) intends to enter a dwelling for the purpose of attending an event organised in contravention of a dwelling event provision,

(b) is about to enter a dwelling for that purpose, or

(c) is attempting to enter a dwelling for that purpose, the member may direct the person to leave immediately that place and the vicinity thereof in a peaceable and orderly manner

In those instances, they can be asked by the gardaí to disperse. It shall be an offence for any person, without reasonable excuse, to fail to comply with a direction given by a member of the Garda Síochána under this section, says the Bill.

Those who don’t comply with directions from gardaí could face a fine of up to €1,000 or one month imprisonment, or both.

Government sources state it is not the intention of the law that someone could be returning from the off licence carrying crates of beer or alcohol, be stopped and questioned by gardaí randomly as where they are going, and face being fined if suspected they are going to a house party.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They state it is for the above reasons only that a gardaí can turn someone around if they believe they’re attending the house party, and generally for people that are in the vicinity of a known gathering taking place.

Can the gardaí enter my home?

No. Absolutely not.

Under the current law, gardaí are not legally permitted to enter a home without a warrant.

Under the proposed new legislation, gardaí will still not be permitted to enter the home without a warrant.

The Bill sets out that the gardai will only be allowed to “attend at the main entrance of a dwelling”.

When asked this week about giving gardaí powers to enter into someone’s home, the Justice Minister Helen McEntee said “that is not somewhere we want to go”.

Do I have to give gardaí my details?

Gardaí will be empowered to ask for the name of the owner. Those who don’t comply with directions from gardaí could face a fine of up to €1,000 or one month imprisonment, or both.

What will the penalty be for breaking the 5km travel restriction?

People who breach other aspects of the six-week lockdown, such as the 5km travel restriction, face on the spot fines.

The maximum fine will be €500 but the starting fines are expected to be much lower, potentially €60, although this detail has yet to be agreed and does not feature in the legislation.

Remember, there are exemptions to the 5km rule. Travel beyond this limit is allowed for: