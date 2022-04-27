#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

New Garda premises to open on O'Connell Street in Dublin to tackle anti-social behaviour

Operation Spire and Operation Citizen will be run out of the new Garda premises on O’Connell Street.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 8:39 PM
21 minutes ago 3,076 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749496
Gardaí on the beat on O'Connell Street
Gardaí on the beat on O'Connell Street
Gardaí on the beat on O'Connell Street

A GARDA PREMISES is set to open on O’Connell Street in Dublin City Centre in the coming months to tackle drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The additional Garda presence on the city centre street was announced at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, it is understood.

It’s understood McEntee told the party that the new Garda premises is part of an effort to increase police presence within the city centre.

Two operations, Operation Citizen and Operation Spire, which specifically target anti-social behaviour and drug dealing will be run from the new premises, alongside potential victim support.

Operation Spire, a plainclothes Garda operation run out of Store Street Garda station aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

Operation Citizen was also in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and other crimes within Dublin city centre, with 100 Gardaí patrolling areas around the quays and Liffey boardwalk.

In recent days, the Office of Public Works has filed a State Authority Work application to Dublin City Council which would see a premises on 13A O’Connell Street changed to Garda use.

Previously, 13A O’Connell Street was used as a Citizens Information office.

A Garda station was also previously in operation on O’Connell Street but was closed in cost-cutting measures.

The application was filed by the OPW on 13 April and will see a facade with the Garda insignia placed on the front of the building.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

image The proposed design for 13A O'Connell Street Source: OPW

Sources have said that the building will be used as a community policing hub alongside a tourist information hub.

The tourist information hub, set to be run by the Irish Tourist Assistance Service (ITAS), has a close links with Gardaí and is used to help tourists who are victims of crime.

ITAS typically deal with issues tourists may have while in Ireland, including issues like lost passports or crimes that have been perpetrated against tourists.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor and Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie