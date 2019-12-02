Over 150 new gardaí deployed to Christmas traffic duty in Cork, Dublin and Limerick

OVER 150 NEW gardaí have been assigned to an operation aimed at minimising traffic disruption in Ireland’s three biggest cities in the run-up to Christmas.

The officers graduated on Friday and have been assigned to Operation Open City in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

The operation, which was launched today, seeks to help traffic flow through increased garda patrols on major routes and link roads during peak commuter hours.

This year it will see a particular focus on traffic management issues around car parks at major shopping areas.

The newly attested gardaí will support garda roads policing units and local patrols in traffic management.

A total of 89 of the graduates have been assigned to the Dublin region, 32 have been allocated to Cork city and 32 to Limerick city.

The gardaí issued the following safety advice ahead of Christmas:

Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines and financial institutions.

Mind your belongings when in crowded areas. Use a handbag or shoulder bag that can be held securely.

Don’t leave bags or valuables visible inside parked cars.

Park your car in a controlled car park and retain the parking ticket on your person.

Always lock your car securely when leaving it unattended, even for brief period.

Report any incident to Gardaí, immediately.

A further 44 new gardaí have been deployed to border divisions and will not be involved in the traffic operation.