Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
New HSE board meets for the first time

Health Minister Simon Harris announced earlier this year that he would re-establish a board to oversee the HSE.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 Jun 2019, 3:01 PM
22 minutes ago 866 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4701680
Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, Minister for Health Simon Harris and Ciarán Devane, Chairman of the new HSE board.
Image: SON Photographic
Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, Minister for Health Simon Harris and Ciarán Devane, Chairman of the new HSE board.
Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, Minister for Health Simon Harris and Ciarán Devane, Chairman of the new HSE board.
Image: SON Photographic

THE NEWLY ESTABLISHED Board of the HSE met today for the first time.

The former HSE board was abolished in 2011 under reforms introduced by the then minister for health, James Reilly. 

The former HSE board was abolished in 2011 under reforms introduced by the then minister for health, James Reilly.

The new board is chaired by Ciarán Devane, who has previously served on the board of the NHS in the UK. 

A number of patient advocates also sit on the new board, which was a recommendation put forward by Dr Gabriel Scally in his report into the National Cervical Screening Programme. 

The new board will play a crucial role in the implementation of Sláintecare – a new plan for how Ireland should operate its healthcare system.

Devane outlined the board’s key priorities for the new governing body of the organisation, which includes developing and implementing an effective performance management and accountability system in the HSE.

Developing a plan for building public trust and confidence in the HSE and the wider health service, is also a priority, he said.

HSEBoard6 The new HSE board Source: SON Photographic

“It is important to recognise the huge advances that have been made in our health service with much to be proud of in what we have achieved as a nation in terms of our health and life expectancy. It is vital that we grasp this opportunity to build on these achievements through the implementation of Slaintecare,” said Devane.

Paul Reid, the new CEO of the HSE, today welcomed the formal establishment of the board.

“I very much look forward to working with the HSE Board and building on the great work already underway in the system to deliver a quality service to our patients and service users. The implementation of the Slaintecare health reform plan will be a key focus for us as we pursue our objectives,” he said.

