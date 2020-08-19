This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine people arrested as part of New IRA investigation

Gardaí carried out searches in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry as part of the operation.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 8:58 AM
14 minutes ago 1,959 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5179638
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Mick Harper
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Mick Harper

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA, the PSNI has confirmed.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “I can confirm that nine people were arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA. All nine remain in custody.”

The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50 years, were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

They are currently being detained in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they continue to be questioned “on suspicion of a wide range of terrorist activity”, Gray added.

The operation was supported by An Garda Síochána, who carried out six searches at locations in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie