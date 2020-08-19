Nine people arrested as part of New IRA investigation

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA, the PSNI has confirmed.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “I can confirm that nine people were arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA. All nine remain in custody.”

The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50 years, were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

They are currently being detained in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they continue to be questioned “on suspicion of a wide range of terrorist activity”, Gray added.

The operation was supported by An Garda Síochána, who carried out six searches at locations in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry.