Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Two women charged with terrorism offences in New IRA investigation

Five people were arrested yesterday as part of Operation Arbacia.

By Press Association Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 6,443 Views No Comments
File photo. PSNI.
Image: PA Images
File photo. PSNI.
File photo. PSNI.
Image: PA Images

TWO WOMEN HAVE been charged with terrorism offences by police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA.

Officers in Northern Ireland charged a 45-year-old woman from Dungannon and a 49-year-old woman from Lurgan with offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

It brought the number of arrests made yesterday to five as part of Operation Arbacia.

A 48-year-old man was earlier charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland.

He is also accused of membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 32-year-old man from Derry has also been charged with directing terrorism in Northern Ireland, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 43-year-old man from the Dungannon area also faces charges of directing terrorism in Northern Ireland, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

He was also charged with conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All five will appear at Laganside Court on Monday 24 August.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gary, said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have charged a further two women this evening on suspicion of a wide range of offences under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Press Association

