Man arrested over New IRA bomb found outside family home in Tyrone

Police believe the New IRA intended to fire the mortar into Strabane police station.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 11:27 AM
Police images show how close the device was to homes on the street.
Image: PSNI
Police images show how close the device was to homes on the street.
Police images show how close the device was to homes on the street.
Image: PSNI

POLICE HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the discovery of a bomb outside homes in an estate in Co Tyrone.

The mortar bomb was found in Church View in Strabane on Saturday morning and police said they believe the New IRA was responsible.

Detectives from the PSNI’s terrorism investigation unit arrested a 33-year-old man in the Strabane area yesterday. He remains in police custody.

On Monday, Aileen Mullan, who lives in one of the homes in Church View, told the BBC her teenage daughter had not returned home since it was discovered and her son would not play outside.

The bomb, described by police as a “deadly device”, was metres away from the front door of her home. 

“My daughter is 14 and my son is seven, my son could have easily walked out the front door and lifted it, quite easily went out and lifted it and he would have been gone,” she said.

Source: PSNI

Police believe the New IRA intended to fire the mortar into Strabane police station from Church View. 

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin today said the investigation is ongoing. He appealed to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Church View area on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning to contact police.

“I believe an orange Fiat Sedici, pizza delivery vehicle that was hijacked in the area of Mount Sion, Ballycolman , Strabane at 9.40pm was used to place the device in Church View at approximately 9.45pm,” he said.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled along the following route: Mount Sion, Ballycolman Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street and Church Street. It was subsequently abandoned on Evish Road, Strabane.

Hamlin said anyone travelling on this route, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to contact detectives. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

