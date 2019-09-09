This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 9 September, 2019
New IRA responsible for mortar device left outside Co Tyrone homes, PSNI claims

The device was discovered outside homes in the Church View Close area in Strabane on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Sep 2019, 1:00 PM
Pictured is the mortar device discovered in Strabane
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

THE PSNI HAS claimed the New IRA was responsible for the mortar device that was discovered near a Co Tyrone police station on Saturday morning. 

The device was discovered outside homes in the Church View Close area in Strabane. 

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning following the discovery of the device. 

In a statement today, District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said it is the PSNI’s assessment that “the New IRA is responsible for the mortar device that was discovered”. 

“The people who left this device had every intention of killing my colleagues serving the Strabane community,” McCalmont said. 

They showed no regard for the families, elderly and vulnerable people who were forced to leave their homes and whose lives were put at risk. 

Following the discovery of the device, local residents were asked to evacuate their homes. 

McCalmont added that, as a parent himself, “it was terrifying to hear local mother Aileen Mullan recount how close her children were to this device”. 

New IRA

McCalmont warned that the New IRA members behind the attack “are living in the community”. 

“They are building bombs and storing weapons and placing the community at risk,” he said. 

A public safety operation took place in Creggan this morning “to further highlight the recklessness and total disregard shown by the New IRA”. 

The operation involved approximately 80 officers and explosive detection dogs. 

“Our assessment is that this group is concealing bomb making materials. We have a number of areas to focus but there is nothing definitive and no guarantees,” McCalmont said, noting that “our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from the community”. 

“Our focus will remain on keeping the community safe against the threat posed by these violent groups and I would strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about dangerous and illegal activity in our community,” he said.

