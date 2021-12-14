22 new Irish ambassadors and senior diplomats have been approved; 11 are women

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the nomination of 22 new ambassadors and senior-level international appointments for 2022.

Nine consuls general are also to be appointed in the UK, US, India, Canada and France.

Of the 22 ambassadorial and senior-level nominations, 11 are women and 11 are men.

Including consuls general, today’s announcement brings the number of women taking up Head of Mission roles in 2022 to 18 out of a total of 31.

Commenting on the nominations, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said:

“I am thankful to the men and women who represent Ireland throughout the world with such professionalism, loyalty and commitment.

“I am also pleased to see the ongoing efforts by the Department of Foreign Affairs in its efforts to reach an improved gender balance in senior-level positions both at headquarters and at our Missions abroad.”

Once all the appointments are in place in 2022, the percentage of female Heads of Mission will be 46%, up from 36% one year ago.

The appointments include Heads of Mission at four new outposts: an Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, and Consulates General in Miami, Lyon and Toronto.

Two ambassadors have been nominated in Africa, one in the Americas, five in the Asia Pacific region, seven in Europe and four in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The ambassadors nominated for appointment in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates will also be involved in coordination for the Missions in South-East Asia and the Middle East and North Africa regions respectively.