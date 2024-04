IRELAND’S NEW JUDGE at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) is expected to be elected today.

The Assembly will vote on three candidates with a possible second round of voting on Wednesday should no candidate receive more than 50% of the votes cast tomorrow.

The candidates are Judge Fergal Gaynor, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh, and Prof Colm Ó Cinnéide.

Gaynor serves as the Reserve International Co-Prosecutor at the Courts of Cambodia, representing victims at the International Criminal Court.

He previously served as counsel for the prosecution at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia between 2001 and 2013.

Ó Cinneide is Senior Law Lecturer at University College London and has published extensively in the areas of human rights law, comparative constitutional law, EU law and anti-discrimination law. He is a member of the European Committee of Social Rights.

He also sat on the Council of Europe from 2006 to 2016.

Ní Raifeartaigh served as Ireland’s High Court Judge from 2016 to 2019, and then in the Court of Appeal for four years.

Before becoming a judge, she was a barrister for 23 years with a focus on criminal cases and cases involving issues of constitutional and human rights law.

Ní Raifeartaigh is the favourite to win as she was recommended to the Assembly by the Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights.

The committee held meetings in Paris on 4 and 5 April, at which they also assessed the lists of candidates to the Court for Latvia, Liechtenstein, Austria, and Monaco.

The ECtHR is an international court set up in 1959 to rule on individual or state applications alleging violations of the civil and political rights set out in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Its judgments are binding on the 46 Council of Europe member states that have ratified the Convention.

The result of today’s voting is expected to be known this afternoon or tomorrow, depending on whether there is a second round of voting.

The successful candidate will replace Síofra O’Leary, who worked as a judge at the court since 2015 and served as its president since 2022.

She was the first woman to hold the position of president.