Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
US state of New Jersey votes to legalise recreational marijuana

It is the 12th state in the US to do so.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 3:01 AM
36 minutes ago 1,099 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
PEOPLE IN THE US state of New Jersey have voted to legalise recreational marijuana possession and usage for people aged 21 and over. 

There are currently 11 states where cannabis is legal for recreational purposes. The vote passed in New Jersey with 67.3% in favour and 32.7% against. 

Three other states voted on this issue as part of the 2020 election – Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. 

There’s no verdict in yet on the other votes, but counting is underway in South Dakota with 17% of precincts included so far.

This initial count is indicating a result of 68% in favour of recreational cannabis, according to Dakota News Now.

A total of 33 states have approved the medical use of cannabis and the conservative state of Mississippi yesterday asked voters for the first time if they are content to legalise the drug for medicinal use.

So far, it’s reported that 10% of voting precincts have been counted, with these initial results showing 70% in favour of its approval.

New Jersey elected officials and leaders in the cannabis industry recently said they were devoting their energy towards readying legislation to outline how the legal market will operate. 

According to New Jersey news site NJ.com, Senator Nicholas Scutari said he is aiming to introduce the bill on Thursday with a possible public hearing next Monday. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

