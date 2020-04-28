This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

100 new tech jobs announced in Dublin and Galway

Most of the jobs at Fidelity Investments are for software engineers.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 7,357 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085644
Image: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter
Image: Shutterstock/Ken Wolter

FINANCIAL SERVICES company Fidelity Investments has said it will create approximately 100 new technologist jobs in Ireland. 

Most of the jobs will be for software engineers and they will be based in Galway and Dublin. 

The company has 1,100 employees in Ireland, all of whom are working from home at the moment. General manager, Al Riviezzo, said the new roles will “support our expanding need for tech skills and talent”. 

Training, hiring and working for the role will be completed online. The company said it has upped its focus on flexibility and new care services, along with time for unexpected home life events and Covid-19 screening. 

Worldwide, the financial services firm employs more than 40,000 workers and the company has been in Ireland since 1996. 

To apply for one of these jobs, visit the Fidelity Investments website.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie