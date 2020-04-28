100 new tech jobs announced in Dublin and Galway

FINANCIAL SERVICES company Fidelity Investments has said it will create approximately 100 new technologist jobs in Ireland.

Most of the jobs will be for software engineers and they will be based in Galway and Dublin.

The company has 1,100 employees in Ireland, all of whom are working from home at the moment. General manager, Al Riviezzo, said the new roles will “support our expanding need for tech skills and talent”.

Training, hiring and working for the role will be completed online. The company said it has upped its focus on flexibility and new care services, along with time for unexpected home life events and Covid-19 screening.

Worldwide, the financial services firm employs more than 40,000 workers and the company has been in Ireland since 1996.

To apply for one of these jobs, visit the Fidelity Investments website.