Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 10 August, 2019
Two men charged over stabbings near contentious Belfast bonfire

One of this stabbed was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 11:03 AM
The bonfire in Belfast on Thursday night.
Image: PA Images
The bonfire in Belfast on Thursday night.
TWO MEN HAVE been charged following a number of stabbing incidents in the New Lodge area of Belfast on Thursday night.

The stabbings took place near the site of a huge bonfire that had prompted clashes earlier in the day after the PSNI abandoned attempts to dismantle it.

On Thursday night, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the back. His condition was described as critical.

Another man aged 39 years was stabbed in his arm and hip. He was also taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The PSNI has said this morning that two men, aged 21 and 28, have now been charged following the incidents and will appear in court this morning.

The 21-year-old male has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 28-year-old male has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

