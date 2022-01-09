#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Sinn Féin remain most popular party, but current coalition government is the preferred option

Sinn Féin is in the lead with 33% support, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are on 23% and 19% respectively.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 12:25 PM
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE CURRENT FIANNA Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition is the preferred government option for people in Ireland at present, according to a new opinion poll published today.

An Ireland Thinks poll, published in the Sunday Independent, shows that 38% of people on a forced-choice would pick the current coalition government compared to 34% of people who would pick a left-wing government led by Sinn Féin.

There is just 10% support for a Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil coalition government, while only 3% of those surveyed would want a Sinn Féin – Fine Gael coalition.

The remaining 16% were not sure.

Sinn Féin still remains the most popular party in the state at 33%, up two points on its previous poll. Fine Gael is the second most popular at 23%, but has dropped two points.

Fianna Fáil has regained some ground, with the party now sitting at 19% support, rising by two points.

Smaller parties like the Social Democrats (+1%) and Labour (NC) are on 4% support each, while the Green Party has dropped by one point to 3%. Solidarity People Before Profit is also down one point to 3%, with Aontú dropping by one point to 2%.

Independents remain on 9% support, with no change since the last poll.

Preferred ministers

The poll also asked people who their preferred Ministers would be in several key portfolios, including housing, justice and finance.

In housing, 44% of people would prefer to see Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin as Housing Minister, compared to 33% who want Darragh O’Brien to remain in the role.

In justice, 41% of people want Fine Gael’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee to remain in the position, compared to 21% who want Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Martin Kenny in the role. 17% of people want to see Fianna Fáil TD and senior counsel Jim O’Callaghan in the position.

In finance, 40% of people want Fine Gael’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to remain in the role, compared to 36% of people who want to see Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty in the job. 15% of people want to see Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath take on the job.

The most important issues for people are currently housing (44%), healthcare (33%), cost of living (28%), Covid-19 (27%) and climate change (15%).

The poll itself was conducted on Friday, with 1,369 people being asked for their views. The margin of error is 2.7%.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

