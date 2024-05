A NEW POLL published this morning has shown a negligible change in the parties but the spectre of immigration raises its head with more than half of respondents stating they want more restrictive controls.

The Sunday Times published poll was carried out between 8 and 15 May – it found a fairly stable state of the parties with Sinn Fein leading on 27% voter share while Fine Gael was down one percentage point to 19% and Independents increasing their share by two percent. Fianna Fáil is at 16% and are unchanged.

The election for local representatives and for the European parliament is just 19 days away.

This morning’s poll contradicts last week’s Ipsos/B&A poll carried on behalf of The Irish Times last week. That finding showed a four-point jump for Fine Gael with a five-point drop for Sinn Fein compared with February.

The main unique findings in this poll are associated with immigration issues. As many as 68 per cent of those supporting independents favour more restrictive policies. Sinn Fein voters favour 56%, Fine Gael on 51 per cent and Fianna Fail on 47 per cent.

Just 12% of those polled favour less restrictive and more open immigration measures while 10 per cent favour keeping the status quo in the policy.

28 per cent say immigration will not inform how they vote in the next general election.

The poll also finds that those respondents in older age groups are more in favour of greater restrictions than younger voters.

From a socioeconomic perspective 63% of respondents who do not feel financially comfortable back more restrictive controls while 44% of those who are classified as more financially comfortable favour a more open regime.

The majority of adults with children under 18 years old living in their household, 54%, favour more robust immigration measures while 45% of adults who are not parents favour the stricter measures.

43% of those respondents who were born outside of the country canvassed for their views on immigration favour stronger immigration measures. 53% of respondents who were born here want more controls at points of entry.