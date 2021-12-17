Cabinet to discuss proposed 5pm closing time for pubs and restuarants today

THE CABINET IS set to meet this morning to discuss new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant in Ireland.

Last night, a letter from Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recommended that pubs and restaurants be shut from 5pm, and that the number of people attending sporting and live events be reduced.

The recommendations from NPHET come as the HSE have warned that the health service is at “extremely high-risk levels” due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Cabinet is set to meet this morning to discuss the recommendations, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to make an announcement this evening.

As of last night, The Journal understands that the 5pm closing time was not decided upon yet, and it would be discussed at a cabinet meeting today.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins said that the moves would be devastating for the hospitality sector.

“It’s a shock to our industry, it’s devastating news to our sector at a critical time, a number of days ahead of Christmas, not just for business owners but for staff as well,” said Cummins.

Michael O’Donovan, Chair of the Cork City and County Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) says that while hospitality had expected earlier closing hours, 5pm was not anticipated.

“Everybody had anticipated that there might be some restriction on our closing times but nobody expected 5pm,” said O’Donovan.

“This would be a real hammer blow because it would be closure for many because a lot of pubs that wouldn’t do food, wouldn’t really be open at lunchtime.”

“To be closing at 5pm would in fact be closure for most pubs.”

Cummins called on the government to deliver a plan for hospitality to ensure that the sector can remain viable.

O’Donovan said that the hospitality sector will “absolutely” need financial supports from the government due to the loss of income over Christmas and the new year.

“If they proceed today, we do need major supports or else a lot of people will not survive into the spring of next year.”

On Twitter this morning, Cummins said that there was “huge anger” across the hospitality sector due to the new recommendations, and he questioned why the booster dose wasn’t added to the Covid cert system to keep the sector open.

“Why wasn’t the booster campaign rolled out faster? Why can’t those with boosters enter Hospitality premises using COVID pass if Gov approve 5pm curfew,” said Cummins in a tweet.

With reporting by Christina Finn, Daragh Brophy and Garreth MacNamee