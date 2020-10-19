#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Cabinet to meet today to finalise 'decisive and nationwide' restrictions

Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that “Level 3 has not worked” and that further restrictions are looming.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Oct 2020, 7:20 AM
10 minutes ago 2,224 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237255
The three coalition leaders will discuss the latest restrictions again today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The three coalition leaders will discuss the latest restrictions again today.
The three coalition leaders will discuss the latest restrictions again today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT WILL meet today to finalise plans on introducing new, stricter restrictions amid a worsening situation with Covid-19 in the country.

It comes after a high-level meeting on Saturday involving the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, senior ministers and the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks. This recommendation last week came almost two weeks since NPHET first recommended a move to Level 5 at the beginning of this month.

However, it’s understood there is a reticence at government level to move to Level 5 – akin in many ways to the first lockdown introduced in late March – and a decision is expected to see a mixture of this level and Level 4. 

A full Cabinet meeting will be held this afternoon to discuss the proposals before government.

Yesterday, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that the government will take “decisive” action.

“It’s a really anxious time for people and I suppose I want people to know a few things this afternoon,” he said.

“Firstly, I want them to know that the government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and the action will be right across the country, it’ll be nationwide action.

“It’s clear now that the virus is at such a level within all our communities, the county-by-county approach will not be sufficient.

“So tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions.

“Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to.”

Level 5 – the highest stage – would see people being asked to stay within 5km of their homes, as well as bars and restaurants offering only takeaway service.

In a statement following the meetings on Saturday, the government said ministers had been briefed on the latest data relating to Covid-19, including an analysis of the virus in each region, hospital capacity and an update on the Test and Trace system.

Presentations were also given on the economic, employment and society-wide implications of moving to more severe restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Other significant issues were also discussed, including the mental health and domestic violence.

Appearing to hint that schools may not be closed, the statement added that the health team had advised ministers that children are safer in schools and that transmission rates there are low.

Yesterday, a further 1,283 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by NPHET, bringing the national total to 49,962.

Three more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,852.

Of the latest cases, 408 were in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases were spread across 21 counties.

With reporting from PA

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie