Cabinet to meet today to finalise 'decisive and nationwide' restrictions

The three coalition leaders will discuss the latest restrictions again today.

THE GOVERNMENT WILL meet today to finalise plans on introducing new, stricter restrictions amid a worsening situation with Covid-19 in the country.

It comes after a high-level meeting on Saturday involving the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, senior ministers and the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks. This recommendation last week came almost two weeks since NPHET first recommended a move to Level 5 at the beginning of this month.

However, it’s understood there is a reticence at government level to move to Level 5 – akin in many ways to the first lockdown introduced in late March – and a decision is expected to see a mixture of this level and Level 4.

A full Cabinet meeting will be held this afternoon to discuss the proposals before government.

Yesterday, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that the government will take “decisive” action.

“It’s a really anxious time for people and I suppose I want people to know a few things this afternoon,” he said.

“Firstly, I want them to know that the government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and the action will be right across the country, it’ll be nationwide action.

“It’s clear now that the virus is at such a level within all our communities, the county-by-county approach will not be sufficient.

“So tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions.

“Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to.”

Level 5 – the highest stage – would see people being asked to stay within 5km of their homes, as well as bars and restaurants offering only takeaway service.

In a statement following the meetings on Saturday, the government said ministers had been briefed on the latest data relating to Covid-19, including an analysis of the virus in each region, hospital capacity and an update on the Test and Trace system.

Presentations were also given on the economic, employment and society-wide implications of moving to more severe restrictions.

Other significant issues were also discussed, including the mental health and domestic violence.

Appearing to hint that schools may not be closed, the statement added that the health team had advised ministers that children are safer in schools and that transmission rates there are low.

Yesterday, a further 1,283 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by NPHET, bringing the national total to 49,962.

Three more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,852.

Of the latest cases, 408 were in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases were spread across 21 counties.

With reporting from PA