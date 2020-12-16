Covid-19 restrictions: Parts of England enter toughest measures and Germany begins new lockdown

PARTS OF ENGLAND including the Greater London area have today entered Tier 3 restrictions, the highest level of Covid-19 measures in the country.

Parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have also moved under the restrictions. In Tier 3, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants can operate as takeaway-only and groups of up to six can only meet in outdoor public spaces.

People are not allowed to meet socially indoors with anybody they do not live with or have a support bubble with.

Retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – are able to remain open in all tiers.

Under Tier 3, indoor entertainment venues – such as bowling alleys, casinos, cinemas, theatres and concert halls – have to close.

Before the most recently announced changes 99% of the population in England was already living under Tiers 2 and 3.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

People in Tier 3 areas are told to avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays, unless it is for work, education, health or care requirements.

Germany

Meanwhile, Germany has also brought in new measures.