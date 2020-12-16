#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19 restrictions: Parts of England enter toughest measures and Germany begins new lockdown

Germany registered a record number of deaths associated with Covid-19 today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 8:36 AM
34 minutes ago 3,260 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5301278
People dining outdoors in London yesterday.
People dining outdoors in London yesterday.
People dining outdoors in London yesterday.

PARTS OF ENGLAND including the Greater London area have today entered Tier 3 restrictions, the highest level of Covid-19 measures in the country.

Parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have also moved under the restrictions. In Tier 3, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants can operate as takeaway-only and groups of up to six can only meet in outdoor public spaces.

People are not allowed to meet socially indoors with anybody they do not live with or have a support bubble with.

Retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – are able to remain open in all tiers.

Under Tier 3, indoor entertainment venues – such as bowling alleys, casinos, cinemas, theatres and concert halls – have to close.

Before the most recently announced changes 99% of the population in England was already living under Tiers 2 and 3.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People in Tier 3 areas are told to avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays, unless it is for work, education, health or care requirements.

Germany 

Meanwhile, Germany has also brought in new measures.

The country registered a record number of deaths associated with Covid-19 today on the first day of the partial lockdown restrictions aimed to cope with a recent surge in infections. 

952 people with Covid-19 have died in the previous 24 hours in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.

It said 27,728 new coronavirus cases were registered, a figure close to the daily record of nearly 30,000 infections reported last Friday.

Non-essential shops and schools are now closed in a bid to halt an “exponential growth” in infections.

The restrictions will apply until 10 January, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or to offer extended company holiday.

The new measures were agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel with regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Sunday.

The country had coped relatively well with the first wave in the spring but it has struggled to contain a resurgence in recent months.

The previous daily record for deaths was also reached on Friday, when almost 600 people were reported to have died as the number of those in intensive care in the country reached alarming levels.

83% of intensive care beds in hospitals were occupied today, the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) said. 

With reporting by Press Association and AFP 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie