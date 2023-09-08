New 'SailRail' route to France from Ireland welcomed by Green MEPs

GREEN PARTY MEPs have welcomed a new ‘SailRail’ route that will combine a ferry and train ticket for travellers going to France from Ireland.

Two companies, Irish Ferries and Brittany Ferries, will facilitate the routes from Dublin and Cork to Cherboug and Roscoff in France.

Previously, Irish Ferries required passengers to book a ferry and rail ticket separately, and could later avail to a 10% discount on their ferry booking, costing a total of €110-130 – excluding the refund and booking fees.

This new ticket, which Green Party MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan have been campaigning for, will now combine the cost of both tickets and simplify the process, the representatives hope.

Both MEPs say the new tickets will incentivise passengers to choose a more eco-friendly and low-carbon form of transport than air-travel.

Green MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe said the announcement “represents real progress in making available discounted fares between Ireland and France for those who choose low-carbon travel”.

“There is still much work to be done in synchronising train and ferry times to ensure better connectivity between Ireland and Frances. We also want Irish and UK train and bus companies to work with ferry companies to better align their timetables,” Cuffe added.

Cuffe, who says he is a “regular SailRail user”, hopes the future refinements will encourage more travellers to choose the SailRail, low-carbon option.

Recently, both MEPs, along with travel blogger Jon Worth, highlighted the challenges faced by Irish passengers for intercontinental travel.

Earlier this week, the trio hosted the launch of a ‘SailRail Manifesto’ which Cuffe plans to bring forward to other European representatives in Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Green Party MEPs Grace O'Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe with travel blogger Jon Worth (centre) in Cork this week. Green Party

The document will be put together on the back of the public meetings that will consolidate audience asks to improve SailRail services and help more people to make this choice of travel.

According to the Green Party, trains and ferries are the “most energy-efficient modes of transport” as a ferry emits 1% of what the plane emits in terms of CO2 per tonne-km, and the train 8% for the same distance travelled.

Cuffe said Wednesday that he was “overwhelmed” with the support that the campaign had received.

“It’s clear that there is demand for better services, and that many more people want to take the slow travel route. Considerable obstacles, however, like price, timetables, and limited accessibility and public transport services to and from ports, are holding them back.”

Cuffe added that the challenges “can be overcome” and that he intends to highlight the issue in Brussels and “begin the process of improving this service for foot passengers”.

Commenting on the new route, MEP for Ireland South, Grace O’Sullivan said that there are discussions to be had over subsidising the costs of slow travel going forward.

“Our airline industry is massively subsidised with public money currently, and these subsidies should be moved into more climate-friendly travel,” O’Sullivan added.