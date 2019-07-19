This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's vital that we learn the lessons from tragic accidents': Ireland to get a new search and rescue plan

The new framework will be phased in over the next 18 months.

By Conor McCrave Friday 19 Jul 2019, 2:08 PM
27 minutes ago 1,276 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4731262
Emergency services searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 two years ago.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Emergency services searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 two years ago.
Emergency services searching for the wreckage of Rescue 116 two years ago.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A NEW NATIONAL search and rescue plan for Ireland is to be rolled out over the next 18 months following an independent review, the Department of Transport has announced. 

The review process was prompted by the air accident investigation into the Rescue 116 accident at Blackrock island, off Co Mayo – which claimed the lives of four crew members on board – in March 2017.

An interim report in March 2018 from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) recommended an independent review be carried out into the oversight of search and rescue (SAR) operations in Ireland. 

The outcome of the review, which was published in September 2018 made 12 recommendations, including renegotiating responsibilities for air safety and updating existing software and resources, which Transport Minister Shane Ross agreed to implement. 

A new National SAR Plan (NSP) will replace the existing National Maritime SAR Framework dating from 2010, and will involve a new governance and oversight regime going forward for the various entities involved such as An Garda Síochana, the Irish Coast Guard and Irish Aviation Authority. 

A virtual joint rescue coordination centre will be established to benefit these organisations and “will provide for enhanced operational oversight and prioritisation”. 

Speaking of the new plans, Ross said the new framework considered the interim statement into the R116 crash, the recommendations from the independent review, and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into a fatal accident involving a coast guard in Kilkee, Co Clare. 

“This new plan takes account of the recommendations arising from a succession of Reports and Reviews in relation to search and rescue in Ireland over the last year,” he said. 

“It is vital that we learn the lessons from tragic accidents such as Kilkee and Blacksod, and that we nurture and promote a world-class search and rescue service.”

A new SAR regulator’s forum, bringing transport regulators in this area together to exchange good practice has been developed, as well as a National SAR Committee, which will continuously monitor the SAR system. 

Rescue 116 crash

The tragic R116 crash in March 2017 claimed the lives of four crew members and only the bodies of two – Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick and Co-Pilot Mark Duffy – were found. 

The bodies of winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith were never recovered. 

A preliminary report into the cause of the crash found issues with the navigation software which did not show Blackrock island on the onboard warning system.

Mechanical anomalies were ruled out in the investigation and other areas, including human behaviour and procedural issues, formed the line of inquiry for investigators. 

In March this year, the AAIU said it was at an “advanced stage” in preparing its final report into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie