This is the new Sinn Féin front bench

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced a reshuffle of her party’s front bench spokespeople this afternoon.

McDonald confirmed that two TDs, Pa Daly and Sorca Clarke, would be elevated to the front bench for the first time, while no TDs have been dropped despite some movement.

A number of TDs, including Pearse Doherty, Eoin Ó Broin, David Cullinane and Louise O’Reilly, will remain in their current briefs.

“This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election – a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government,” McDonald said.

The biggest change is likely the elevation of Rose Conway-Walsh, who moves from Higher Education to take on the Public Expenditure and Reform (PER) brief. The Mayo TD is swapping with Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell.

Conway-Walsh will now be opposite Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, while Farrell will shadow Minister Simon Harris in Higher Education.

Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy is also being moved from Agriculture to Foreign Affairs and Defence, with McDonald citing his experience as an MEP. Galway-Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane will now take on the Agriculture brief.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire is now taking on the Social Protection brief. Additionally, Sinn Féin is splitting Climate and Transport, with Darren O’Rourke remaining in Climate while Martin Kenny will take up Transport and Communications.

The entire front bench is as follows:

Mary Lou McDonald – Leader of the Opposition

Finance – Pearse Doherty

Health – David Cullinane

Housing, Local Government and Heritage – Eoin Ó Broin

Enterprise, Trade and Employment – Louise O’Reilly

Environment and Climate Action – Darren O’Rourke

Foreign Affairs and Defence – Matt Carthy

Justice – Pa Daly

Public Expenditure and Reform – Rose Conway-Walsh

Education – Sorca Clarke

Higher Education, Innovation and Science – Mairéad Farrell

Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs – Claire Kerrane

Communications and Transport – Martin Kenny

Social Protection – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire

Youth and Integration – John Brady

Childcare – Kathleen Funchion

Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – Imelda Munster

Chief Whip and Fisheries and the Marine – Pádraig MacLochlainn

An Gaeltacht, Gaeilge and Culture – Aengus Ó Snodaigh